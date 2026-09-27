Osmanthus Moon / HCCH Studio

+ 17

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Osmanthus Moon is a short-term public art installation created to celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. It is a projection, specially as well as metaphorically, of the widely beloved traditional osmanthus pattern — a signature plant and flavor of autumn — and forms a dialogue with the action paintings of a folk "Zao Hua" (stove flower) artist, an intangible cultural heritage tradition.