Osmanthus Moon / HCCH Studio

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Architects: HCCH Studio
- Area: 41 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Guowei Liu
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Text description provided by the architects. Osmanthus Moon is a short-term public art installation created to celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. It is a projection, specially as well as metaphorically, of the widely beloved traditional osmanthus pattern — a signature plant and flavor of autumn — and forms a dialogue with the action paintings of a folk "Zao Hua" (stove flower) artist, an intangible cultural heritage tradition.