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Osmanthus Moon / HCCH Studio

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Pavilion
Shanghai, China
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Osmanthus Moon / HCCH Studio - Exterior Photography
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Osmanthus Moon is a short-term public art installation created to celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. It is a projection, specially as well as metaphorically, of the widely beloved traditional osmanthus pattern — a signature plant and flavor of autumn — and forms a dialogue with the action paintings of a folk "Zao Hua" (stove flower) artist, an intangible cultural heritage tradition.

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Cite: "Osmanthus Moon / HCCH Studio" 27 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035956/osmanthus-moon-hcch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guowei Liu

月桂亭 / 合尘建筑

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