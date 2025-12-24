Céu Bar / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Batel neighborhood of Curitiba, Céu Bar is the result of the renovation of a 1950s building that preserves its original façade and presence in the urban landscape while revealing a modern and surprising interior. The intervention aimed to highlight the existing architectural memory while introducing contemporary elements, creating a versatile and multifaceted space for the city's nightlife.