Fig Tree House / Estúdio Lava

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Tanguá, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Lava
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok, Julia Reis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bruno Sales Bambú, Timbau
  • Lead Architects: Julia Reis, Lucas Bueno
  • Coordination: Julia Reis, Lucas Bueno
  • Project Team: Daniella Gerbasi
  • Project Management: Costa Verde Imóveis
  • General Construction: Luís Carlos Bortolini, Kayu Marcenaria
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Timbau
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Aline Gaspar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities Consulting > Electrical: José Euclides
  • Landscape Architecture: Eduardo Caldeira
  • City: Tanguá
  • Country: Brazil
Fig Tree House / Estúdio Lava - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Balcony, Beam
© Pedro Kok

The construction of a residence at Praia da Figueira in Angra dos Reis faced the challenge of being built on a sloped terrain with dense Atlantic Forest vegetation. The semicircular shape stems from the intention to orient the building towards both the sunset and the open sea horizon across the island of Gipóia.

About this office
Estúdio Lava
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Fig Tree House / Estúdio Lava" [Casa da Figueira / Estúdio Lava] 12 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035916/fig-tree-house-estudio-lava> ISSN 0719-8884

