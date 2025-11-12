Fig Tree House / Estúdio Lava

+ 29

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Julia Reis, Lucas Bueno

Project Team: Daniella Gerbasi

Project Management: Costa Verde Imóveis

General Construction: Luís Carlos Bortolini, Kayu Marcenaria

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Timbau

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Aline Gaspar

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities Consulting > Electrical: José Euclides

Landscape Architecture: Eduardo Caldeira

City: Tanguá

Country: Brazil

The construction of a residence at Praia da Figueira in Angra dos Reis faced the challenge of being built on a sloped terrain with dense Atlantic Forest vegetation. The semicircular shape stems from the intention to orient the building towards both the sunset and the open sea horizon across the island of Gipóia.