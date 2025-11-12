Fig Tree House / Estúdio Lava

•
Tanguá, Brazil
-
Architects: Estúdio Lava
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Pedro Kok, Julia Reis
-
Manufacturers: Bruno Sales Bambú, Timbau
-
Lead Architects: Julia Reis, Lucas Bueno
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Julia Reis, Lucas Bueno
- Project Team: Daniella Gerbasi
- Project Management: Costa Verde Imóveis
- General Construction: Luís Carlos Bortolini, Kayu Marcenaria
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Timbau
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Aline Gaspar
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities Consulting > Electrical: José Euclides
- Landscape Architecture: Eduardo Caldeira
- City: Tanguá
- Country: Brazil
The construction of a residence at Praia da Figueira in Angra dos Reis faced the challenge of being built on a sloped terrain with dense Atlantic Forest vegetation. The semicircular shape stems from the intention to orient the building towards both the sunset and the open sea horizon across the island of Gipóia.