﻿Verish Anguk Flagship Store / Studio Tama

•
Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects: Studio Tama
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Donggyu Kim
- Category: Renovation, Retail Interiors
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the edge of Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul, the Verish Anguk Flagship Store reinterprets the intimate nature of lingerie through calm architectural expression and tactile warmth. Guided by Cheong-yeon—blue-tinted smoke that softly spreads—the design conveys the brand's sensibility through gradual spatial immersion.