The Ismaili Center Houston / Farshid Moussavi Architecture

+ 17

Category: Cultural Center, Sustainability

Architect: Farshid Moussavi Architecture

Landscape Architect: Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects

Structural And Facade Engineer: AKT II

Architect And Engineer Of Record: DLR Group

Contractor: McCarthy Building Companies

City: Houston

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A Space for Reflection, Dialogue, and Discovery - Ismaili Centers around the world serve as ambassadorial buildings, welcoming people of all backgrounds to explore the intersections of faith, culture, and civic life. Each embodies the Ismaili community's commitment to peaceful pluralism, ​​intellectual engagement, and shared humanity, offering a place for spiritual reflection, cultural exchange, and public dialogue. The Ismaili Center Houston continues this tradition, envisioned as a living home for the mind and spirit – a place where programmes in education, art, music, performance, and conversation come together to foster understanding among people of all backgrounds.