Weiwu School / MENG YAN | URBANUS

+ 21

Category: Schools

Principal Architects: Meng Yan, Wen Ting

Competition (Pre Qualification) Team: Sun Pengcheng, Huang Jiahong, Zhang Chaoxian

Competition Team: Huang Jiahong, Zhang Chaoxian, Zeng Yi, Yu Shiyao, Zhu Hongrui, Liao Guotong, Weng Hua, Zhou Yuerong, Gao Yunrui, Song Baolin, Sun Jiawei, Chen Jing | Gong Yidan (Community Building) | Ma Xiying, Pu Jinyan (landscape) | Chen Yining, Zhang Hui, Zhang Xinyu (Internship)

Project Manager, Project Architect: Weng Hua

Building Design Development: Zhang Chaoxian, Zhang yingyuan, Huang Jiahong, Liao Guotong (Architecture) | Zhang Xuejuan, Li Guanda, Wang Tingxin, Gao Yufeng (Landscape) | He Jiamin, Deng Tingfang (Interior) | Zhang Hui, Li Peiying, Guo Anran, Hu Xiaomai, Huang Xianwen, Zhang Yipei, Tan Yongxian (Internship) | Gong Yidan, Coming Home Enterprises & Xiangtian Chuangwen (Community Building)

Technical Director: Yao Xiaowei

Landscape Development: Shenzhen Paier Landscape Planning and Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

Interior Development: JNJW Architectural Design

Client: Public Works Bureau of Longgang District, Shenzhen

Construction Drawing Collaboration: Shenzhen TIANHUA Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Graphic Design: SURE Design

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

"We approach the construction of the academies as an opportunity to reactivate community culture. The proposal seeks not only to mend the existing spatial fabric of the city but also trace and reveal the valuable cultural threads embedded in its surroundings. We hope to 'nourish' the future of the district, weaving a more generous urban space and a richer urban life through the architectural design of two new schools."Meng Yan.