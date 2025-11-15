Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Weilong School / MENG YAN | URBANUS

Shenzhen, China
  • Category: Schools
  • Principal Architects: Meng Yan, Wen Ting
  • Competition (Pre Qualification) Team: Sun Pengcheng, Huang Jiahong, Zhang Chaoxian
  • Competition Team: Huang Jiahong, Zhang Chaoxian, Zeng Yi, Yu Shiyao, Zhu Hongrui, Liao Guotong, Weng Hua, Zhou Yuerong, Gao Yunrui, Song Baolin, Sun Jiawei, Chen Jing
  • Project General Manager: Zhang Haijun
  • Project Manager: Zeng Yi
  • Design Team: Zhu Hongrui, Gao Yunrui, Chen Jing, Dong Wenhan | Yao Xiaowei (Technical Director) | Zhang Xuejuan, Gao Yufeng, Li Guanda, Ma Xiying, Pu Jinyan, Wang Tingxin (Landscape) | Deng Tingfang, He Yutong, He Jiamin (Interior) | Liao Fuhua, Xu Zhihao, Tan Yongxian (Internship) | Gong Yidan, Coming Home Enterprises & Xiangtian Chuangwen (Community Building)
  • Interior Development: Nan Jing Shang Ze Design Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape Development: Shenzhen Sen Shi Jie Landscape and Planning Co., Ltd.
  • Concrete Construction: Wuhan Wanshan Qingshui Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Interior And Landscape Construction: Shi Dai Zhuang Shi Co., Ltd
  • Kitchen Consultant: Anda Kitchen Design Co., Ltd
  • Graphic Design: SURE Design
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
Weilong School / MENG YAN | URBANUS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© TAL

"We approach the construction of the academies as an opportunity to reactivate community culture. The proposal seeks not only to mend the existing spatial fabric of the city but also trace and reveal the valuable cultural threads embedded in its surroundings. We hope to 'nourish' the future of the district, weaving a more generous urban space and a richer urban life through the architectural design of two new schools." Meng Yan.

About this office
MENG YAN | URBANUS
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina
Cite: "Weilong School / MENG YAN | URBANUS" 15 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035821/weilong-school-meng-yan-urbanus> ISSN 0719-8884

围龙书院 / 孟岩 | 都市实践

