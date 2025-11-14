Shanghai Business School Caobao Road Campus - Simply Converted / gmp Architects

+ 8

Category: Institute, Adaptive Reuse

Design: Meinhard von Gerkan and Nikolaus Goetze with Magdalena Weiß

Project Lead: Sun Yajin, Wu Ruochen

Competition Design Team: Maria Kohl, Francesco Pennoni, Gong Chuanpu, Hua Xin, Lyu You, Raymond James Tripod, Zhang Bohong, Cao Wenxi, Zhu Yiyi

Detailed Design Team: Maria Kohl, Hua Xin, Liu Lingxue, Lyu You, Shen Puyang, Wang Shiyun, Zhang Bohong

Project Management In China: Cai Lei, Zhang Yayun

Partner Firm In China: East China Architectural Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd., East China Architectural Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd.

Client: Shanghai Business School

Overall Gfa: 193,000 m²

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In Shanghai's Xuhui District, a former college campus has been given new life through a sensitive revitalization by gmp. Originally home to the School of Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineering, founded in 1955 as part of the Shanghai Institute of Technology, the site was transformed in 2024 into the Caobao Road Campus of the Shanghai Business School. The new campus includes a hospitality college developed in partnership with the Lausanne College of Hospitality Management.