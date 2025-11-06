Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lírio House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Santo André, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  Area:  180
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Lead Architects: Bárbara Fernandes, Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano e Pedro Tuma
Lírio House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. A house designed for a hillside amidst the Atlantic rainforest. Situated at the top, where the access to the land is also located, this residence was built with a mixed system of structural masonry and reinforced concrete, and in addition to these materials, it features glass as one of the main elements, creating a solid structure that integrates with the topography of the land.

About this office
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

