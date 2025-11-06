Lírio House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

•
Santo André, Brazil
-
Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Pedro Kok
-
Lead Architects: Bárbara Fernandes, Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano e Pedro Tuma
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Landscape Architecture: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
- City: Santo André
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A house designed for a hillside amidst the Atlantic rainforest. Situated at the top, where the access to the land is also located, this residence was built with a mixed system of structural masonry and reinforced concrete, and in addition to these materials, it features glass as one of the main elements, creating a solid structure that integrates with the topography of the land.