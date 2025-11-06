Lírio House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 13

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Landscape Architecture: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

City: Santo André

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A house designed for a hillside amidst the Atlantic rainforest. Situated at the top, where the access to the land is also located, this residence was built with a mixed system of structural masonry and reinforced concrete, and in addition to these materials, it features glass as one of the main elements, creating a solid structure that integrates with the topography of the land.