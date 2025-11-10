The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta

+ 20

Category: Performing Arts Center, Extension

Original Building (1962) Architect: Harrison and Abramovitz

Acoustical / Audiovisual: Arup

Theater: Arup

Structural Engineer: Arup

Mep Engineer: Arup

Civil Engineer: Engineering Ventures

Contractors: Consigli Construction Company

Cost Consultant: Venue

Signage & Wayfinding: Entro

Facades: SGH

Waterproofing: SGH

City: Hanover

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Hopkins Center Expansion renews a commitment to the arts at Dartmouth - Envisioned by Snøhetta, the rejuvenated center will continue a historic legacy of interdisciplinary creativity