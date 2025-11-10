Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Performing Arts Center
  4. United States
  5. The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta

The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta

Save

The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta - Image 2 of 25The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta - Image 3 of 25The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, ChairThe Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta - Image 5 of 25The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Performing Arts Center, Extension
Hanover, United States
  • Original Building (1962) Architect: Harrison and Abramovitz
  • Acoustical / Audiovisual: Arup
  • Theater: Arup
  • Structural Engineer: Arup
  • Mep Engineer: Arup
  • Civil Engineer: Engineering Ventures
  • Contractors: Consigli Construction Company
  • Cost Consultant: Venue
  • Signage & Wayfinding: Entro
  • Facades: SGH
  • Waterproofing: SGH
  • City: Hanover
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta - Image 2 of 25
© Jeff Goldberg Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Hopkins Center Expansion renews a commitment to the arts at Dartmouth - Envisioned by Snøhetta, the rejuvenated center will continue a historic legacy of interdisciplinary creativity

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Snøhetta
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceperforming arts centerRefurbishmentExtensionUnited States

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceperforming arts centerRefurbishmentExtensionUnited States
Cite: "The Hopkins Center for the Arts / Snøhetta" 10 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035725/the-hopkins-center-for-the-arts-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags