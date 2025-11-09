Flying Chess Kindergarten / VIASCAPE design

+ 28

Category: Landscape Architecture

Lead Designers: SunYijia

Design Team: MA Li, WU Tingting, MA Qiao, JI Yuwei, YAO Weiyan, LV Zihan, ZHOU Mi

LDI: Dongda Design Group

Contractor: Shanghai Dexin Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., Shanghai Nannong Greening Engineering Co., Ltd.

Operational Management: Science & Technology Kindergarten of Shanghai

Quality & Safety Inspection: Shanghai Zhongcehang Engineering Checking Consulting Co., Ltd.

Client: Xuhui District Education Bureau, Shanghai

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. After its completion in late 2023, Tianlin Park1 designed by VIASCAPE has been receiving positive public feedbacks. Coincidentally, teachers from Xuhui Science and Technology Kindergarten2 visited Tianlin park multiple times during 2024–2025, both spontaneously and in organized groups. They found that the natural habitat design, which integrated into the holistic landscape experience, closely aligns with their ongoing early childhood nature education program. This led to an initial contact with VIASCAPE through connections, in which they expressed a strong interest in collaborating on the landscape enhancement of their kindergarten's Wending campus (hereinafter referred to as "the kindergarten"). Following this initial contact in April 2025, VIASCAPE design team was invited to give a tour guide for the kindergarten teachers, introducing the landscape-oriented natural habitat design in Tianlin Park. During the visit, design team also elaborated on the concept and value of "urban habitat," an integrated approach that combines natural, vibrant, and cultural elements. This process laid a solid foundation for the following collaborative design marked by mutual inspiration.