Doshi Retreat Vitra Campus / Balkrishna Doshi + Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof

•
Weil am Rhein, Germany
-
Architects: Balkrishna Doshi, Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Julien Lanoo, Marek Iwicki, Dejan Jovanovic
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture
- Firm: Studio Sangath
- Structural Engineer: Jan Knippers, Valentine Vagner
- Light Consultant: Licht kunst Licht
- Sound Team: Paul Oomen, Hans & Aurelio
- Project Team: Christian Germadnik, Abel Rodrigues , Aysha Nargees, Jerin Pannakel, Shivam Singh, Antorip Chaudhary, Rodolfo, Lucia Andres, Devraj Patel, Sanjana Appachu
- Contractor: Jenich, Oestestaal
- X Carb Steel Provided By: Arcelor Mittal
- City: Weil am Rhein
- Country: Germany
The Doshi Retreat on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein is a contemplative sanctuary conceived and designed collaboratively by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Balkrishna Doshi, his granddaughter Khushnu Panthaki Hoof, and her husband Sönke Hoof. Drawing inspiration from Indian spirituality and the meditative qualities of sound and silence, the retreat offers a sensory journey through space, light, and resonance and a place for solitude, reflection, and transformation.