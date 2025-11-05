Doshi Retreat Vitra Campus / Balkrishna Doshi + Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof

+ 14

Category: Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture

Architects: Balkrishna Doshi, Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof

Firm: Studio Sangath

Structural Engineer: Jan Knippers, Valentine Vagner

Light Consultant: Licht kunst Licht

Sound Team: Paul Oomen, Hans & Aurelio

Project Team: Christian Germadnik, Abel Rodrigues , Aysha Nargees, Jerin Pannakel, Shivam Singh, Antorip Chaudhary, Rodolfo, Lucia Andres, Devraj Patel, Sanjana Appachu

Contractor: Jenich, Oestestaal

X Carb Steel Provided By: Arcelor Mittal

City: Weil am Rhein

Country: Germany

The Doshi Retreat on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein is a contemplative sanctuary conceived and designed collaboratively by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Balkrishna Doshi, his granddaughter Khushnu Panthaki Hoof, and her husband Sönke Hoof. Drawing inspiration from Indian spirituality and the meditative qualities of sound and silence, the retreat offers a sensory journey through space, light, and resonance and a place for solitude, reflection, and transformation.