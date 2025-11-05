Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Doshi Retreat Vitra Campus / Balkrishna Doshi + Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Weil am Rhein, Germany
  • Architects: Balkrishna Doshi, Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof
  • Firm: Studio Sangath
  • Structural Engineer: Jan Knippers, Valentine Vagner
  • Light Consultant: Licht kunst Licht
  • Sound Team: Paul Oomen, Hans & Aurelio
  • Project Team: Christian Germadnik, Abel Rodrigues , Aysha Nargees, Jerin Pannakel, Shivam Singh, Antorip Chaudhary, Rodolfo, Lucia Andres, Devraj Patel, Sanjana Appachu
  • Contractor: Jenich, Oestestaal
  • X Carb Steel Provided By: Arcelor Mittal
  • City: Weil am Rhein
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Doshi Retreat Vitra Campus / Balkrishna Doshi + Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof - Exterior Photography
© Julien Lanoo

The Doshi Retreat on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein is a contemplative sanctuary conceived and designed collaboratively by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Balkrishna Doshi, his granddaughter Khushnu Panthaki Hoof, and her husband Sönke Hoof. Drawing inspiration from Indian spirituality and the meditative qualities of sound and silence, the retreat offers a sensory journey through space, light, and resonance and a place for solitude, reflection, and transformation.

Project gallery

About this office
Balkrishna Doshi
Office
Khushnu Panthaki Hoof & Sonke Hoof
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureGermany
