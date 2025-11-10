Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Yuanverse Living Paradigms / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Yuanverse Living Paradigms / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coliving
Ordos, China
  • Category: Coliving
  • Design Team: Zhang Hai’ao, Yu Yang, Li Di, Xu Hang, Yang Ge, Pan Wenqi, Li Yihang, Tang Ling, Wu Changlong, Zhang Minghui, Zhu Jingwen
  • Client: Hangjin Banner Fuquan Trading Co., Ltd.
  • Cooperation Unit: Inner Mongolia Jiesu Hotel Management Co., Ltd
  • Construction Development: Zhongcheng Keze Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Ordos
  • Country: China
Yuanverse Living Paradigms / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University - Exterior Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The bold use of frustum-shaped metal exterior walls reflects a contemporary aesthetic. The design initially proposes light steel structures with fiber cement cladding—using modern materials and construction to echo traditional methods, a thoughtful approach. However, we suggest adopting more common concrete structures for the exterior walls to lower technical barriers, enhance weather resistance against wind and snow, and achieve a simpler, more rustic expression that contrasts sharply with the metal roof. We also recommend adding more semi-outdoor spaces in each dwelling to create additional viewing highlights for visitors.

About this office
AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Office

Cite: "Yuanverse Living Paradigms / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University" 10 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

© ZY Architectural Photography

原宇宙-未来草原的生活范式 / 上海交通大学奥默默工作室

