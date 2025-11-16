TBHNP Shanghai Flagship Store / FON STUDIO

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: FON STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wei Qin
  • Lead Architects: Jin Boan
Text description provided by the architects. In Shanghai, discussions about urban street avant-garde often evoke a diverse array of visual styles and spatial experiences. Imagine a space that is not designed for loud display but instead exists as a "container" quietly waiting to be discovered. When visitors push open the door from the bustling street, it feels as though they are stepping into a buffer zone, a place apart from reality. The space itself transforms into a hidden narrative, unfolding silently within.

© Wei Qin

TBHNP上海旗舰店 / 未来以北工作室

