TBHNP Shanghai Flagship Store / FON STUDIO

•
Shanghai, China
-
Interior Designers: FON STUDIO
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Wei Qin
-
Lead Architects: Jin Boan
- Category: Retail Interiors
- General Contractor: Beijing Yida Hexin Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. In Shanghai, discussions about urban street avant-garde often evoke a diverse array of visual styles and spatial experiences. Imagine a space that is not designed for loud display but instead exists as a "container" quietly waiting to be discovered. When visitors push open the door from the bustling street, it feels as though they are stepping into a buffer zone, a place apart from reality. The space itself transforms into a hidden narrative, unfolding silently within.