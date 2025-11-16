TBHNP Shanghai Flagship Store / FON STUDIO

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. In Shanghai, discussions about urban street avant-garde often evoke a diverse array of visual styles and spatial experiences. Imagine a space that is not designed for loud display but instead exists as a "container" quietly waiting to be discovered. When visitors push open the door from the bustling street, it feels as though they are stepping into a buffer zone, a place apart from reality. The space itself transforms into a hidden narrative, unfolding silently within.