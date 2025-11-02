Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Canopy / Blue Temple

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Yangon, Myanmar
  • Architects: Blue Temple
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  108
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aung Htay Hlaing
  • Lead Architects: Raphaël Ascoli
Canopy / Blue Temple - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Aung Htay Hlaing

Text description provided by the architects. Tututat Shade Canopy is a compact architectural addition for a Reggio-inspired preschool in Tamwe, Yangon. Conceived while our team was concurrently delivering post-earthquake housing in Mandalay. The canopy is conceived as an experimental exploration, using bamboo not for repetition or prefabrication but as a crafted, site-specific gesture that transforms the façade into an inhabitable extension.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureMyanmar

Cite: "Canopy / Blue Temple" 02 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035642/canopy-blue-temple> ISSN 0719-8884

