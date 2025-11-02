Canopy / Blue Temple

•
Yangon, Myanmar
-
Architects: Blue Temple
- Area: 108 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Aung Htay Hlaing
-
Lead Architects: Raphaël Ascoli
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Lead Team: Raphaël Ascoli
- Design Team: Htoo Aung
- Technical Team: Ko Zin
- General Contractor: Housing NOW
- City: Yangon
- Country: Myanmar
Text description provided by the architects. Tututat Shade Canopy is a compact architectural addition for a Reggio-inspired preschool in Tamwe, Yangon. Conceived while our team was concurrently delivering post-earthquake housing in Mandalay. The canopy is conceived as an experimental exploration, using bamboo not for repetition or prefabrication but as a crafted, site-specific gesture that transforms the façade into an inhabitable extension.