10º House / STUDIE

Houses • Jakarta, Indonesia Architects: STUDIE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alderon , Alexindo Aluminium , Germany Briliant , Niro granite , Omah Bata , Toto , Wisma Sehati

Lead Architects: Ivan Eldo

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Ilham Sulthony

Design Team: Aidil Akbar

General Contractor: NDA Construction

Landscape Architecture: Tanemind

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. This house is named the 10º house because the axis of the facade is tilted 10 degrees to the east. This project is a renovation of an old house. It is a striking example of contemporary tropical architecture, merging robust material expression with a refined spatial composition. The house exhibits a monolithic exterior characterized by board-formed concrete façades that evoke a raw yet deliberate aesthetic. The texture of the concrete panels—retaining the imprint of the wooden formwork—imbues the structure with a tactile quality, grounding it in material honesty and craftsmanship. The interplay between solid and void is orchestrated through precisely placed apertures and deep recesses, allowing controlled daylight to filter through while maintaining privacy from the street.