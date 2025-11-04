Yueyang Hualinggang Pier Tourist Center / WANG HUI | URBANUS

+ 29

Category: Tourism

Design Team: Zheng Na, Yao Yongmei, Sun Fanqi, Dou Yonghui, Zhang Fujun, Li Wenjie, Zhou Xiang, Wang Jingfei, Lu Yong, Chen Yu, Zhao Ping, Zhang Shuyan

Client: Yueyang Tianxia Dongting Water Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Construction Documents: CCCC Wuhan Harbour Engineering Design & Research Co., Ltd

City: Yueyang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of 2018, the Yueyang Port Industrial Heritage Park officially opened, retaining elements from the industrial era such as gantry cranes, railways, tower cranes, and warehouse structures, while coexisting with both historical districts and the future city. The ecological park is located to the west of Dongting Lake and borders the Yueyang Tower Scenic Area, Bianhe Street, and Dongting South Road, forming the most important public space resource in the historical core of Yueyang. However, one shortcoming was its lack of service facilities in the waterfront area. Although this pitfall received many criticisms, any additional construction in this thoroughly de-industrialized area is impossible due to new zoning restrictions. However, the Tourism Development Conference brought a unique opportunity through special policies, offering a chance to enhance the Yueyang Port Industrial Heritage Park further.