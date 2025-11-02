Dar It-Tarag Residence / Periti Studio

•
In-Naxxar, Malta
-
Architects: Periti Studio
- Area: 330 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ramon Portelli
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Kenneth Rausi
- Design Team: Periti Studio
- City: In-Naxxar
- Country: Malta
Preamble - This 18th-century vernacular farmhouse in Naxxar's historic core had been abandoned for over 50 years. Once a working farm and family dwelling, it had fallen into serious disrepair. Organised around a central courtyard and divided into three wings, the property retained significant heritage features, stone slab ceilings, timber beams, xulliel walls, arches, and a large mill room, but its fragmentation and poor condition made it unsuitable for modern family life.