Allesamt Familycenter / Christian Schmoelz Architekt

+ 29

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As everywhere else, demand for childcare and, beyond that, advice and support for families is growing in Nenzing. Close to the town centre, the market town has now combined these two functions in one building: the 'Allesamt' family centre with childcare, a nursery, and a spacious advice area for parents and families. Anyone travelling by train in Walgau will certainly have seen the new building as they pass by. The striking wooden building designed by Christian Schmoelz Architekt is located just before or shortly after Nenzing railway station, directly on the railway line.