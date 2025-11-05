Dunes House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur

•
Mainz, Germany
-
Architects: HGA Henning Grahn Architektur
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:David Schreyer
-
Manufacturers: JUNG, Kaldewei, Laufen, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Murface, Osmo, Vola, Wever & Ducre
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Henning Grahn
- Design Team: HGA Henning Grahn Architektur
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ahrens Ingenieure
- City: Mainz
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Located directly in the city of Mainz, this sustainable timber structure replaces an existing semi-detached house, which could not be reused due to its minimal ceiling heights, damaged structure, and harmful substances.