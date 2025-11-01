P Home / Studio Krubka

+ 31

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Lead Team: Danai Surasa, Soyploy Phanich

Design Team: Noramon Nekkham

Architecture Offices: Studio Krubka Co.,Ltd.

Interior Design: Studio Krubka Co.,Ltd.

General Contractor: Tsix7 Co.,Ltd.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Singha Dangniwet

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kittisak Wongkrajang

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Wanchai Phirodrat

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. P Home is a mixed-use architecture and interior design project in Bangkok that combines rental offices, a private office, and a residence on a compact 400 sqm plot. The client's brief was straightforward: ground-level parking with separate entrances for offices and the home; offices on the second floor and mezzanine; and residential spaces on the third floor and upper mezzanine. The residence includes a music rehearsal room and fitness area, without additional specialized functions.