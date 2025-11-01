P Home / Studio Krubka

•
Bangkok, Thailand
-
Architects: Studio Krubka
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Weerapon Singnoi
-
Lead Architects: Danai Surasa
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Lead Team: Danai Surasa, Soyploy Phanich
- Design Team: Noramon Nekkham
- Architecture Offices: Studio Krubka Co.,Ltd.
- Interior Design: Studio Krubka Co.,Ltd.
- General Contractor: Tsix7 Co.,Ltd.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Singha Dangniwet
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kittisak Wongkrajang
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Wanchai Phirodrat
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. P Home is a mixed-use architecture and interior design project in Bangkok that combines rental offices, a private office, and a residence on a compact 400 sqm plot. The client's brief was straightforward: ground-level parking with separate entrances for offices and the home; offices on the second floor and mezzanine; and residential spaces on the third floor and upper mezzanine. The residence includes a music rehearsal room and fitness area, without additional specialized functions.