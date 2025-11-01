Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  P Home / Studio Krubka

P Home / Studio Krubka

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Studio Krubka
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weerapon Singnoi
  • Lead Architects: Danai Surasa
  • Lead Team: Danai Surasa, Soyploy Phanich
  • Design Team: Noramon Nekkham
  • Architecture Offices: Studio Krubka Co.,Ltd.
  • Interior Design: Studio Krubka Co.,Ltd.
  • General Contractor: Tsix7 Co.,Ltd.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Singha Dangniwet
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kittisak Wongkrajang
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Wanchai Phirodrat
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
P Home / Studio Krubka - Exterior Photography
© Weerapon Singnoi

Text description provided by the architects. P Home is a mixed-use architecture and interior design project in Bangkok that combines rental offices, a private office, and a residence on a compact 400 sqm plot. The client's brief was straightforward: ground-level parking with separate entrances for offices and the home; offices on the second floor and mezzanine; and residential spaces on the third floor and upper mezzanine. The residence includes a music rehearsal room and fitness area, without additional specialized functions.

Studio Krubka
Steel, Concrete

Mixed Use Architecture, Thailand

