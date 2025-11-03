Aer House / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou

-
Architects: Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou
- Area: 210 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Creative Photo Room
-
Manufacturers: Rabel Aluminium Systems, El Greco Gallery, Il Bagno, Kyriakides Lighting, Mobhaus, apa kitchen design (Removed)
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Residential Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Kyriakos Miltiadou, Maria Tsoupani
- Design Team: Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: conem consulting, archtube
- City: Nicosia
- Country: Cyprus
Text description provided by the architects. Situated near a sparse forest with intriguing vistas over the suburbs of Nicosia, this house stands in a deliberately ambiguous way: Rather than adopting a conventional residential typology that opens outward to offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape, it rises as an austere, introverted box. Is it a building, a sculpture, or a container? The proposal constitutes an elaboration of the primordial dwelling-box and its reinterpretation in relation to contemporary modes of domestic living.