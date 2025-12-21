Jan Koum Center For Nanoscience And Nanotechnology / Michel Rémon & Associés

•
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
-
Architects: Michel Rémon & Associés
- Area: 6800 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Omri Amsalem, Harel Gilboa, Nimrod Levy
-
Lead Architect: Michel Rémon & Associés, Alexis Peyer
-
-
Consultants: WSP Norge, Baran Group, KARBAN, AVLS, Dynamica, WSP
-
-
- Category: University
- Landscape Architects: Laure Planchais, Moshe Lanner
- Program : Research Laboratories, Cleanrooms, Offices, Shared workspaces
- Awards: 2024 : France-Israel Chamber of Commerce Trophy 2024 2025 : One of the winners of the AFEX 2025 Grand Prix
- Associate Architect: Y.Y. Granot architects
- City: Tel Aviv-Yafo
- Country: Israel
Text description provided by the architects. TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY
The largest university in Israel is located north of Tel Aviv at "Spring Hill", within the Ramat Aviv neighborhood. Founded 1953, Tel Aviv University (TAU) accommodates more than 30,000 students on its unique campus.