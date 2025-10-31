Barn Inside / Unknown design

•
Guangzhou, China
-
Architects: Unknown design
- Area: 95 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Xianspace
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: MK, Zhu, Danman
- Contractor: Hangzhou Yuxin Decoration Design Co., Ltd.
- City: Guangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. This space no longer pursues the neatness and newness of the surface, but accepts the traces of time. The bareness, coarseness, and even a slight "dilapidation" are no longer regarded as defects, but become the most powerful expression of texture. It presents a kind of "unfinished" state, which is not repairing or decorating, but restoring the materials to their original form and letting them tell their own stories quietly.