Barn Inside / Unknown design

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: MK, Zhu, Danman

Contractor: Hangzhou Yuxin Decoration Design Co., Ltd.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This space no longer pursues the neatness and newness of the surface, but accepts the traces of time. The bareness, coarseness, and even a slight "dilapidation" are no longer regarded as defects, but become the most powerful expression of texture. It presents a kind of "unfinished" state, which is not repairing or decorating, but restoring the materials to their original form and letting them tell their own stories quietly.