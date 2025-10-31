Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Barn Inside / Unknown design

Barn Inside / Unknown design

Barn Inside / Unknown design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Beam

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Unknown design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  95
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xianspace
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: MK, Zhu, Danman
  • Contractor: Hangzhou Yuxin Decoration Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
Barn Inside / Unknown design - Image 21 of 24
© Xianspace

Text description provided by the architects. This space no longer pursues the neatness and newness of the surface, but accepts the traces of time. The bareness, coarseness, and even a slight "dilapidation" are no longer regarded as defects, but become the most powerful expression of texture. It presents a kind of "unfinished" state, which is not repairing or decorating, but restoring the materials to their original form and letting them tell their own stories quietly.

Project gallery

About this office
Unknown design
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Barn Inside / Unknown design" 31 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

