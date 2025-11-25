Imagining a World Without Limits: Orama Minimal Frames at BAU Munich 2025

Save this picture! Levitation and translucence defined Orama’s booth at Bau 2025. Image © Role–Play

The prestigious BAU Munich, the world's leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems, served as the stage for Orama Minimal Frames' latest innovations in architectural frame technology. The exhibition offered a platform for industry connections and showcased advancements that challenge conventional boundaries in frame design.

Z° + MAGNET: The End of Friction

At the forefront of Orama's presentation stood the Z° + Magnet technology, developed in partnership with Agostini Group. This magnetic levitation system fundamentally transforms sliding frame movement by eliminating friction. When integrated with Orama's signature Z° system, the technology delivers an effortless sliding experience that requires minimal force, marking a significant step forward in frame mechanics.

Expanding its renowned Z° system, Orama introduces real-wood lamination, bringing organic warmth to its minimalist designs. This enhancement creates seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments, blending refined functionality with natural aesthetics.

ORBIT: Unobstructed Views Reimagined

The new ORBIT frame system exemplifies Orama's dedication to uncompromised sightlines and practical operation. Available in both side-hung and top-hung configurations, ORBIT integrates awning and opening hardware that maintains visual continuity while ensuring optimal functionality.

Exhibition Concept: "What Could Be"

At the heart of Orama's presence at BAU Munich was an expertly curated exhibition space conceptualized by Role–Play under the theme "What Could Be." Inspired by Orama's magnetic frame system, the booth embodied the surreal concept of levitation through seemingly floating structures that challenged traditional architectural boundaries.

Role–Play created a versatile installation using polycarbonate and aluminum frames to define distinct zones of varying heights, enhancing visual appeal and providing functional privacy. These semi-transparent surfaces were thoughtfully integrated into the booth's sophisticated lighting design, allowing light to interact dynamically with the ethereal barriers.

A 5×5 m LED screen anchored the back of the space, presenting a campaign video whose shifting background hues interacted with the translucent surfaces, creating an immersive, ever-changing atmosphere reminiscent of sunset gradients.

This environment prioritized hospitality, creating a welcoming space that served as a central hub for Orama's partners and visitors. The relaxed setting, with its inviting seating and bar areas, encouraged interaction and exchange.

Product showcases were reimagined as scaled-down, multifunctional exhibits that doubled as tables and gathering points, encapsulating Orama's belief that less truly becomes more.

Within the thoughtfully curated space, guests discovered how Orama's products transcend mere functionality—embodying a commitment to elegant design and outstanding craftsmanship.

Where Art Meets Architecture

"Baetylus," a commissioned artwork by Stefania Strouza, complemented the architectural narrative. This levitating sculpture, adorned with silver leaves resembling a metal-rich meteorite, explores themes of transformation and materiality. Its reflective surface, dancing with light, mirrors the dramatic transformation of celestial bodies as they enter the atmosphere—a fitting parallel to Orama's inventive spirit and transformative approach to architectural elements.

Credits

Creative Direction: Roza Giannopoulou

Architectural Design & Art Direction: Eva Bolou

Project Management: Maria Konomi

Video: Panos Oikonomou

Copywriting: Olympia Aivazi

3D Animation: GRAU Visuals

Sound Design: Panos Economou, Role–Play, Nikos Triantafyllou

Artwork: Stefania Strouza, Baetylus, 2025, 35 x 22 x 18 cm, insulation foam, pins, acrylic color, aluminum leaves, varnish

Booth Construction: Syma Production

Photography: Role–Play