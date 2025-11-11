Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Vila Real Itu Residence / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Fazenda Vila Real de Itu, Brazil
  • Architects: Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  670
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr. Fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DS Esquadrias, Ecotech, MARMOLUX, Road Automatização
  • Lead Architect: Alexandre Chaguri
Vila Real Itu Residence / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Patio
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the condominium Fazenda Vila Real, in Itu (São Paulo State), this summer residence is the fourth house developed for the same client. The request, this time, was for a large, transparent house and in direct harmony with nature, a premise that guided the entire creative process. The starting point of the project was the desire to connect with the native forest area existing in the land, an element transformed into a protagonist in this project. From the main entrance of the house, dense vegetation imposes itself as a scenario and frame, defining the implantation and the architectural party.

Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura
