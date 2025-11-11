Vila Real Itu Residence / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

+ 23

Houses • Fazenda Vila Real de Itu, Brazil Architects: Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 670 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DS Esquadrias , Ecotech , MARMOLUX , Road Automatização

Lead Architect: Alexandre Chaguri

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the condominium Fazenda Vila Real, in Itu (São Paulo State), this summer residence is the fourth house developed for the same client. The request, this time, was for a large, transparent house and in direct harmony with nature, a premise that guided the entire creative process. The starting point of the project was the desire to connect with the native forest area existing in the land, an element transformed into a protagonist in this project. From the main entrance of the house, dense vegetation imposes itself as a scenario and frame, defining the implantation and the architectural party.