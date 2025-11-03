Hélène Carrère d'Encausse School / archi5 + bureau faceB

•
Marly, France
-
Architects: archi5, bureau faceB
- Area: 3164 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Louis Duboys Fresney
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Design Team: archi5, bureau face b
- Landscape Architecture: ZB Paysages
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Alma Consulting
- City: Marly
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. A School in the Trees - Located at one of the entrances to the town, the school heralds the renewal of Marly. The merger of the Nelson Mandela and Louise Michel schools is a powerful political act, embodied by a unifying and emblematic school facility. The green landscape is the foundation of the project. A school focused on nature, surrounded by trees.