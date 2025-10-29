The House of Parallel Walls / PVDRS

•
Ahmedabad, India
Architects: PVDRS
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Umang Shah
Lead Architects: Keyur Vadodaria and Megha Patel-Vadodaria
Text description provided by the architects. The House of Parallel Walls is a home that celebrates the essence of a joint family in a living space that becomes the heart of the house. Conceived as a double-height space, the living room is a microcosm around which the various private and public spaces are organized. The boundaries between the circulation spine, the living room, and the verandah are blurred, generating a fluid interior.