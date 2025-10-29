The House of Parallel Walls / PVDRS

+ 24

Residential Architecture • Ahmedabad, India Architects: PVDRS

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Umang Shah

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dtale Modern , Jaipur Rugs , Kohler , OBEETEE CARPETS , RUGBERRY CARPETS , Studioworks , Tectona Grandis , Toto

Lead Architects: Keyur Vadodaria and Megha Patel-Vadodaria

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Keyur Vadodaria, Megha PatelVadodaria

Design Team: Hiti Majumdar, Nirali Shah

Landscape Architecture: Omkar Sethe

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PCUBE

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: S P Engineering

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Parallel Walls is a home that celebrates the essence of a joint family in a living space that becomes the heart of the house. Conceived as a double-height space, the living room is a microcosm around which the various private and public spaces are organized. The boundaries between the circulation spine, the living room, and the verandah are blurred, generating a fluid interior.