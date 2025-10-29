Hudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects

•
Hudson, United States
-
Architects: Steven Holl Architects
- Area: 165 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Steven Holl Architects
-
Structural Advisor: TYLin | Silman Structural Solutions, Justin Den Herder
-
Contractor: Peak Construction, Brian Pisanelli, Herman Gratz
-
-
-
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design Architect, Principal: Steven Holl
- Partner In Charge: Dimitra Tsachrelia
- Project Architect: Yining He
- Project Team: Sarah Hopper, Emmet Sutton, Michael Haddy, Nour Chahboun, Maxwell Funk
- Sustainability: 500- foot deep geothermal well for efficient heating/cooling Exceeds energy code requirements by 13.7% High-performance insulated glass windows with Low E-3 coating, double- pane IGU, and superior thermal efficiency
- Radiant Heat: Natural Energy Solutions
- City: Hudson
- Country: United States
A simple 'L' in custom corrugated aluminum forms a south-facing green courtyard. The 1,700- square-foot house, proposed on a vacant lot, completes the fine urban fabric of Hudson, New York. Designed for renowned modern furniture gallerists Mark McDonald and Dwayne Resnick, it serves as both a live-work space and a midcentury collector's paradise.