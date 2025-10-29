Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Hudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects

Hudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects - Image 2 of 39Hudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairHudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, StairsHudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects - Exterior PhotographyHudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Hudson, United States
  • Design Architect, Principal: Steven Holl
  • Partner In Charge: Dimitra Tsachrelia
  • Project Architect: Yining He
  • Project Team: Sarah Hopper, Emmet Sutton, Michael Haddy, Nour Chahboun, Maxwell Funk
  • Sustainability: 500- foot deep geothermal well for efficient heating/cooling Exceeds energy code requirements by 13.7% High-performance insulated glass windows with Low E-3 coating, double- pane IGU, and superior thermal efficiency
  • City: Hudson
  • Country: United States
Hudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects - Image 2 of 39
© Steven Holl Architects

A simple 'L' in custom corrugated aluminum forms a south-facing green courtyard. The 1,700- square-foot house, proposed on a vacant lot, completes the fine urban fabric of Hudson, New York. Designed for renowned modern furniture gallerists Mark McDonald and Dwayne Resnick, it serves as both a live-work space and a midcentury collector's paradise.

About this office
Steven Holl Architects
Office

Cite: "Hudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects" 29 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035434/hudson-l-house-steven-holl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

