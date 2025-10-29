Hudson L-House / Steven Holl Architects

+ 34

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Design Architect, Principal: Steven Holl

Partner In Charge: Dimitra Tsachrelia

Project Architect: Yining He

Project Team: Sarah Hopper, Emmet Sutton, Michael Haddy, Nour Chahboun, Maxwell Funk

Sustainability: 500- foot deep geothermal well for efficient heating/cooling Exceeds energy code requirements by 13.7% High-performance insulated glass windows with Low E-3 coating, double- pane IGU, and superior thermal efficiency

Radiant Heat: Natural Energy Solutions

City: Hudson

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

A simple 'L' in custom corrugated aluminum forms a south-facing green courtyard. The 1,700- square-foot house, proposed on a vacant lot, completes the fine urban fabric of Hudson, New York. Designed for renowned modern furniture gallerists Mark McDonald and Dwayne Resnick, it serves as both a live-work space and a midcentury collector's paradise.