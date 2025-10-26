Transformation House / Studio Juggernaut

+ 20

Houses • Gurugram, India Architects: Studio Juggernaut

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 540 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Niveditaa Gupta

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Chaitanya Solar , International Glazing Technologies , Iqrup & Ritz , Kohler , Kone , Lamp Shaper , Mitsubishi Electric , Oorjaa Lights

Lead Architects: Harsh Vardhan Jain, Saurabh Jain

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Harsh Vardhan Jain, Saurabh Jain

Design Team: Prabhjot Kaur, Ingid Dutta

Landscape Architecture: BRM Farms

General Contractor: Juggernaut Associates Pvt. Ltd.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jai Shree Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IMS Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vinod Sharma

City: Gurugram

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Our urban landscapes are undergoing a rapid transformation, pressured by burgeoning populations and increasing demands on city infrastructure. To address these escalating challenges, urban planners continually revise zoning regulations. In Delhi, for instance, a significant regulatory change introduced mandatory stilt parking on small urban lots with four habitable floors above. Gurugram, a satellite city, subsequently adopted similar amendments. A key distinction, however, lies in the underlying demand: Delhi's housing demand is genuine, whereas Gurugram's is largely speculative, evidenced by numerous vacant lots across its neighborhoods.