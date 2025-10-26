Transformation House / Studio Juggernaut

-
Architects: Studio Juggernaut
- Area: 540 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Niveditaa Gupta
-
Manufacturers: Chaitanya Solar, International Glazing Technologies, Iqrup & Ritz , Kohler, Kone, Lamp Shaper, Mitsubishi Electric, Oorjaa Lights
-
Lead Architects: Harsh Vardhan Jain, Saurabh Jain
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Harsh Vardhan Jain, Saurabh Jain
- Design Team: Prabhjot Kaur, Ingid Dutta
- Landscape Architecture: BRM Farms
- General Contractor: Juggernaut Associates Pvt. Ltd.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jai Shree Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IMS Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vinod Sharma
- City: Gurugram
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Our urban landscapes are undergoing a rapid transformation, pressured by burgeoning populations and increasing demands on city infrastructure. To address these escalating challenges, urban planners continually revise zoning regulations. In Delhi, for instance, a significant regulatory change introduced mandatory stilt parking on small urban lots with four habitable floors above. Gurugram, a satellite city, subsequently adopted similar amendments. A key distinction, however, lies in the underlying demand: Delhi's housing demand is genuine, whereas Gurugram's is largely speculative, evidenced by numerous vacant lots across its neighborhoods.