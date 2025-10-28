Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Italy
  5. PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture

PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture

Save

PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture - Image 2 of 34PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture - Image 3 of 34PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture - Image 4 of 34PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture - Image 5 of 34PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Other Structures
Rome, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture - Image 6 of 34
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Text description provided by the architects. PAN-ORAMA is a pavilion designed for the 4th edition of the Festival des Cabanes at Villa Medici.
The project consists of a square enclosure that embraces a centuries-old pine tree in the garden, defining two distinct spaces: an inner one—more intimate and contemplative—facing the tree and the sky; and an outer one, in dialogue with the hedges that characterize the Villa's gardens.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Associates Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionOtherOther StructuresItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionOtherOther StructuresItaly
Cite: "PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture" 28 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035385/pan-orama-pavilion-associates-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags