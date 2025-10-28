PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. PAN-ORAMA is a pavilion designed for the 4th edition of the Festival des Cabanes at Villa Medici.

The project consists of a square enclosure that embraces a centuries-old pine tree in the garden, defining two distinct spaces: an inner one—more intimate and contemplative—facing the tree and the sky; and an outer one, in dialogue with the hedges that characterize the Villa's gardens.