PAN-ORAMA Pavilion / Associates Architecture

-
Architects: Associates Architecture
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nicolò Galeazzi
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Other Structures
- Design Team: Nicolò Galeazzi, Martina Salvaneschi, Claudia Crotti, Martina Farinati, Paola Federici, Marta Garonzi, Sofia Macchia
- Commissioner: Villa Medici
- Partner: Fondation Louis Le Masson et François Masson
- City: Rome
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. PAN-ORAMA is a pavilion designed for the 4th edition of the Festival des Cabanes at Villa Medici.
The project consists of a square enclosure that embraces a centuries-old pine tree in the garden, defining two distinct spaces: an inner one—more intimate and contemplative—facing the tree and the sky; and an outer one, in dialogue with the hedges that characterize the Villa's gardens.