Leisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN

Save this picture! © Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

+ 40

Category: Schools, Sustainability

Fluid Engineering: ABAC

Fire Safety Engineering: ABAC

Construction Economics: SF Fournier

Acoustics Engineering: Amplitude Conseil

Project Management: CEAC

Geothermal Engineering: Inddigo

Demolition: DIE + ATTAC

Asbestos Removal: DIE + ATTAC

Earthworks: Chambon Construction

Structural Work: Chambon Construction

Wood Structure: Timber Lempdes

Framing: Timber Lempdes

Roofing: Timber Lempdes

Facades: Timber Lempdes

Metalwork: SMSL

Woodwork: Menuiserie Genevrier

Plastering: Bonglet

Painting: Bonglet

Ceilings: Bonglet

Interior Woodwork: Menuiseries Bougerol

Screeds: Brunhes Jammes

Tiling: Brunhes Jammes

Flooring: Cartech

Heating And Cooling: Machado

Sanitary Facilities: Machado

Ventilation: Machado

Plumbing: Machado

Electrical Work: Domelec

Roads And Utilities : GATP/DEAT

Green Spaces: GATP/DEAT

Geothermal: Auvergne Forage

City: Cébazat

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Abstract - Located on the hillside of a residential neighborhood, as an extension of the Jules Ferry school complex, the new Cébazat leisure center is a compact, single-story building. This new facility restructures the entrances, playgrounds, and walkways of the nursery and primary schools, while blending harmoniously into its surroundings. Its multi-sloped roof promotes smooth integration into the urban fabric and creates generous interior volumes, giving the place a warm, homely atmosphere that is suitable for children. The building comprises three large activity rooms and two multi-purpose dormitories, all facing east towards the playgrounds and educational areas. A wide central circulation area, bathed in natural light, also serves as a living space in its own right. Designed to provide a healthy, fun, and eco-friendly environment, the building has a timber frame, straw insulation, and exposed beams. The hemp block partitions and earth plaster reinforce this bio-based design, rooted in living materials.