  5. Leisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN

Leisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN

Leisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN - Exterior PhotographyLeisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN - Exterior PhotographyLeisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLeisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN - Interior PhotographyLeisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN - More Images+ 40

Cébazat, France
  • Fluid Engineering: ABAC
  • Fire Safety Engineering: ABAC
  • Construction Economics: SF Fournier
  • Acoustics Engineering: Amplitude Conseil
  • Project Management: CEAC
  • Geothermal Engineering: Inddigo
  • Demolition: DIE + ATTAC
  • Asbestos Removal: DIE + ATTAC
  • Earthworks: Chambon Construction
  • Structural Work: Chambon Construction
  • Wood Structure: Timber Lempdes
  • Framing: Timber Lempdes
  • Roofing: Timber Lempdes
  • Facades: Timber Lempdes
  • Metalwork: SMSL
  • Woodwork: Menuiserie Genevrier
  • Plastering: Bonglet
  • Painting: Bonglet
  • Ceilings: Bonglet
  • Interior Woodwork: Menuiseries Bougerol
  • Screeds: Brunhes Jammes
  • Tiling: Brunhes Jammes
  • Flooring: Cartech
  • Heating And Cooling: Machado
  • Sanitary Facilities: Machado
  • Ventilation: Machado
  • Plumbing: Machado
  • Electrical Work: Domelec
  • Roads And Utilities : GATP/DEAT
  • Green Spaces: GATP/DEAT
  • Geothermal: Auvergne Forage
  • City: Cébazat
  • Country: France
Save this picture!
Leisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN - Exterior Photography
© Demain

Abstract - Located on the hillside of a residential neighborhood, as an extension of the Jules Ferry school complex, the new Cébazat leisure center is a compact, single-story building. This new facility restructures the entrances, playgrounds, and walkways of the nursery and primary schools, while blending harmoniously into its surroundings. Its multi-sloped roof promotes smooth integration into the urban fabric and creates generous interior volumes, giving the place a warm, homely atmosphere that is suitable for children. The building comprises three large activity rooms and two multi-purpose dormitories, all facing east towards the playgrounds and educational areas. A wide central circulation area, bathed in natural light, also serves as a living space in its own right. Designed to provide a healthy, fun, and eco-friendly environment, the building has a timber frame, straw insulation, and exposed beams. The hemp block partitions and earth plaster reinforce this bio-based design, rooted in living materials.

Cite: "Leisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN" 24 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035333/leisure-center-jules-ferry-school-group-demain> ISSN 0719-8884

