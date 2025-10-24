Leisure Center Jules Ferry School Group / DEMAIN

-
Architects: DEMAIN Architecture Paysage
- Area: 660 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu, Demain
-
- Category: Schools, Sustainability
- City: Cébazat
- Country: France
Abstract - Located on the hillside of a residential neighborhood, as an extension of the Jules Ferry school complex, the new Cébazat leisure center is a compact, single-story building. This new facility restructures the entrances, playgrounds, and walkways of the nursery and primary schools, while blending harmoniously into its surroundings. Its multi-sloped roof promotes smooth integration into the urban fabric and creates generous interior volumes, giving the place a warm, homely atmosphere that is suitable for children. The building comprises three large activity rooms and two multi-purpose dormitories, all facing east towards the playgrounds and educational areas. A wide central circulation area, bathed in natural light, also serves as a living space in its own right. Designed to provide a healthy, fun, and eco-friendly environment, the building has a timber frame, straw insulation, and exposed beams. The hemp block partitions and earth plaster reinforce this bio-based design, rooted in living materials.