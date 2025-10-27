Buenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios

+ 33

Category: Houses

Architect In Charge: Mariane Rios

Project Execution: Bistane Engenharia

Lighting Technician: Lucenera

Landscape Architecture: Mônica Costa

Brushed Stainless Steel : Gasparinox

Marblework: Sigramar

Metalwork: Espadari

Concrete Slats Facades: Pisatto

Wall Stones: Pedras Paraíso

Carpentry: Marcenaria Esmage

Marcenaria Cozinha Lavanderia Banheiros E Closet Carpentry Kitchen Laundry Room Bathrooms And Closet: Florense

Furniture: Jader Almeida

Bathroom And Laundry Room Flooring: Portobello

Air Conditioning And Ventilation: Maxi Ar

Automation: Automundi

Solar Energy System Implementation: Nitiz

Wall Textures: Decorcril

Wooden Ceiling And Flooring: Estilo Parquet

City: Bonfim Paulista

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Buenos Aires House is based on the overlapping of two volumes on a lot with two fronts. The upper volume, denser and marked by concrete slats, rests on the monochromatic ground floor, which combines paint and metal sheets in shades of gray.