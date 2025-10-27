Buenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios

-
Architects: estúdio mariane rios
- Area: 535 m²
- Year: 2025
- Category: Houses
- Architect In Charge: Mariane Rios
- Project Execution: Bistane Engenharia
- Lighting Technician: Lucenera
- Landscape Architecture: Mônica Costa
- Brushed Stainless Steel : Gasparinox
- Marblework: Sigramar
- Metalwork: Espadari
- Concrete Slats Facades: Pisatto
- Wall Stones: Pedras Paraíso
- Carpentry: Marcenaria Esmage
- Marcenaria Cozinha Lavanderia Banheiros E Closet Carpentry Kitchen Laundry Room Bathrooms And Closet: Florense
- Furniture: Jader Almeida
- Bathroom And Laundry Room Flooring: Portobello
- Air Conditioning And Ventilation: Maxi Ar
- Automation: Automundi
- Solar Energy System Implementation: Nitiz
- Wall Textures: Decorcril
- Wooden Ceiling And Flooring: Estilo Parquet
- City: Bonfim Paulista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Buenos Aires House is based on the overlapping of two volumes on a lot with two fronts. The upper volume, denser and marked by concrete slats, rests on the monochromatic ground floor, which combines paint and metal sheets in shades of gray.