Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Buenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios

Buenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios

Save

Buenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairBuenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairBuenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios - Interior PhotographyBuenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, ChairBuenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bonfim Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: estúdio mariane rios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  535
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect In Charge: Mariane Rios
  • Project Execution: Bistane Engenharia
  • Lighting Technician: Lucenera
  • Landscape Architecture: Mônica Costa
  • Brushed Stainless Steel : Gasparinox
  • Marblework: Sigramar
  • Metalwork: Espadari
  • Concrete Slats Facades: Pisatto
  • Wall Stones: Pedras Paraíso
  • Carpentry: Marcenaria Esmage
  • Marcenaria Cozinha Lavanderia Banheiros E Closet Carpentry Kitchen Laundry Room Bathrooms And Closet: Florense
  • Furniture: Jader Almeida
  • Bathroom And Laundry Room Flooring: Portobello
  • Air Conditioning And Ventilation: Maxi Ar
  • Automation: Automundi
  • Solar Energy System Implementation: Nitiz
  • Wall Textures: Decorcril
  • Wooden Ceiling And Flooring: Estilo Parquet
  • City: Bonfim Paulista
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Buenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios - Image 7 of 38
© Estúdio NY18

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Buenos Aires House is based on the overlapping of two volumes on a lot with two fronts. The upper volume, denser and marked by concrete slats, rests on the monochromatic ground floor, which combines paint and metal sheets in shades of gray.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
estúdio mariane rios
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Buenos Aires House / estúdio mariane rios" [Casa Buenos Aires / estúdio mariane rios] 27 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035306/buenos-aires-house-estudio-mariane-rios> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags