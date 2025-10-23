Paris Fondation Cartier for Contemporary Art / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

•
Paris, France
-
Architects: Ateliers Jean Nouvel
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Martin Argyroglo, Axel Dahl, Cyril Marcilhacy, Marc Domage, Thibaut Voisin, Luc Boegly
- Category: Museum, Exhibition Center, Refurbishment
- Design Team: Ateliers Jean Nouvel
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. To mark the launch of its new site in the heart of Paris, the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain invites the public to discover its exhibition spaces free of charge, as well as the inaugural exhibition Exposition Générale, showcasing major works from its collection, during the first two days of opening.