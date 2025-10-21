Infinity Village / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

+ 14

Category: Offices

Lead Team: Manuel Der Hagopian, Grégoire Du Pasquier

Design Team: Phan The Ngoc, Laurence Savy, Pham Quoc Huy, Nguyen Dang Huynh, Nguyen Duy Thanh

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Found 40km from the center of Hanoi in the Silicon Valley of North Vietnam, "Infinity Village" is part of the Hoa Lac High-Tech development zone. The global masterplan is formed as a series of "villages" distributed around a central park. In progress since 2007 three projects have been completed by G8A; High Tech Landscape, Concrete Lace and The Gardens. With each project, like an organism rapidly growing, Infinity Village has been crafted from their genesis and designed as an ongoing conceptual development.