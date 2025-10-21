Suan San Pocket Park / Shma Company Limited

-
Landscape Architects: Shma Company Limited
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nawin Deangnul
- Category: Park
- Design Director: Yossapon Boonsom
- Landscape Architect: Tarntip Tantprasert, Pluek Jongphichavorakul, Natasha Bell Garsia, Poohlawat Sangduean
- Construction Manager: Anongnard Jungmongkolsawat
- Horticulturist: Supaluk Paorik, Pornpun Chairat, Sirinthon Sumangsa
- Graphic Designer: Vipulapas Puapolthep
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Bangkok faces a significant challenge in providing adequate green space for its residents. With a mere 7.49 square meters of green space per person, the city falls well below the World Health Organization's recommended standard of 9 square meters. Recognizing this urgent need, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set an ambitious goal: to increase the per capita green space to 10 square meters by 2030.