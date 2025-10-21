Cashmere Tech Center / waa

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The Cashmere Tech Centre, part of a much larger factory complex, was first developed at the turn of the millennium. Located away from the city of Ordos in the arid desert landscape of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the complex was conceived almost as a self-sufficient town. It included residences for factory staff and extensive facilities for the production of fabrics destined for both domestic and international brands. Within this compound, the Tech Centre was established as a dedicated building for advancing cashmere research and production. Equipped with laboratories, sample testing rooms, and studios, the centre was originally designed to support highly specialized processes. Our commission was to regenerate this ageing facility into a contemporary R&D community — one that reflects today's collaborative and open office practices.