Radcliffe House / Boyd Architects

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Lucas Boyd, Rachel Boyd

Design Team: Boyd Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tobias & West

General Contractor: Collaborative Construction

City: Charleston

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Radcliffe House is a single-family residence located in downtown Charleston's historic Radcliffeborough neighborhood. The 30'x100' non-conforming lot had been vacant since the late 1980s, when the original structure was destroyed in a fire.