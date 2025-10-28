Radcliffe House / Boyd Architects

•
Charleston, United States
-
Architects: Boyd Architects
- Area: 2300 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Brennan Wesley Photography, Reagen Taylor Photography
-
Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel, Emtek, Hartstone, Marvin , Phylrich, US Brick, Visual Comfort
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Lucas Boyd, Rachel Boyd
- Design Team: Boyd Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tobias & West
- General Contractor: Collaborative Construction
- City: Charleston
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Radcliffe House is a single-family residence located in downtown Charleston's historic Radcliffeborough neighborhood. The 30'x100' non-conforming lot had been vacant since the late 1980s, when the original structure was destroyed in a fire.