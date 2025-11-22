UBS HOC x Dior Exhibition / opng

•
New York, United States
-
Architects: opng
- Area: 30000 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Naho Kubota
-
Manufacturers: Acme Brooklyn
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit
- Design Team: Jeffrey Inaba, Nabila Morales Perez
- Technical Team: Charles Chilton, Simon Quayle, Kyle Hagemeier
- Lead Team: Many Ameri
- Project Management: LDJ
- City: New York
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. opng / Jeffrey Inaba designs Dior Exhibition set around Noguchi's Sunken Garden. Anticipating the debut collection by their new creative director, Jonathan Anderson, opng designed a first-of-its-kind Dior exhibition, curated by Carine Roitfeld.