Bloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Category: University, Other Facilities, Sustainability

Design Architect: Bjarke Ingels Group

Interior Architect: Rockwell Group

Executive Architect: Shepley Bulfinch

Design Team Big: Bjarke Ingels; Leon Rost; Elizabeth McDonald; Jason Wu; Gabriel Jewell-Vitale; Lawrence-Olivier Mahadoo; Agne Rapkeviciute; Alan Maedo; Alejandro Guadarrama; Alexander Matthias Jacobson; Andres Romero Pompa; Benjamin Caldwell; Bryan Hardin; Chi Yee Corliss Ng; Chia-Yu Liu; Christopher Pin; Cynthia Wang; Deborah Campbell; Ema Bakalova; Florencia Kratsman; Frederic Lucien Engasser; Guillaume Evain; Jakub Kulisa; Jamie Maslyn Larson; Jan Leeenknegt; Jesper Kanstrup Petersen; Jialin Yuan; Josiah Poland; Juan Diego Perez; Kaoan Hengles De Lima; Ken Chongsuwat; Kevin Hai Pham; Luca McLaughlin; Margaret Tyrpa; Matthew Lau; Mengzhu Jiang; Miquel Munoz English; Oliver Charles Thomas; Prasansiri Veerasunthorn; Ryan Henriksen; Terrence Chew; Tom Lasbrey; Tony-Saba Shiber; Tore Banke; Tracy Sodder; Veronica Watson; Xi Zhang; Yen-Jung Alex Wu; Yiling Emily Chen

Design Team Rockwell Group: David Rockwell, FAIA; Shawn Sullivan, RA, AIA; Cody Davis; Robin Liu, RA; Shilpa Suresh; Joan Kao; Emma Peifer; Jared Crawford; Vivien Cheng; Gabriel Gallo; Andreea Gulerez; Anna Kendrick; Tobie Soumekh; Armando Mora; Dasha Barel; Furqan Jawed; Carlo Lewis; Lizette Henson-Viloria; Chang Kyu Lee; Maxwell Lent; Donna Pallotta

Design Team Shepley Bulfinch: Matthew Gifford, AIA; Janette Blackburn, FAIA; Chris Hillebrand, AIA; Carrie Leneweaver, AIA; Tom Frohlichstein; Ariana Baird; Denis Cassidy; Carlen Deskin; Estefania Elizarraras; Juris Flores; Margaret Gammill; Tyler Harriot; Michael Harrison; Nicholl Hubbell; Siiri Julianus; Issam Kadiwala; Akash Kotadya; Craig Lax; Anita Leung; Sherri Logue; Bruna Lopes; Vanlim Ma; Eliza Marcus; Corey Markowitz; Jennifer McCarthy; Edward McKnight; Amanda Meady; Kalyn Pavlinic; David Sanders; Greg Schwartz; Darlena Smith; Nicole Teichner; Sarah Tocci; Ian Toeg; Arianne Torres

Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineer: WSP

Structural Engineer: Knippers Helbig, Knippers Helbig

Exterior Envelope Consultant: Knippers Helbig, Knippers Helbig

Security Consultant: Thornton Tomasetti, Thornton Tomasetti

Acoustics / Av / It: Acentech, Acentech

Code Consultant: Code Red, Code Red

Theater Consultant: Charcoalblue, Charcoalblue

Elevator Consultant: Lerch Bates, Lerch Bates

Food Service Consultant: Ricca Design Studios, Ricca Design Studios

Door Hardware Consultant: Campbell-McCabe, Campbell-McCabe

Specification Consultant: Kalin Associates, Kalin Associates

Building Signage: POR, POR

Signage Consultant: Aston Design, Aston Design

Enclosure: WJE, WJE

Animation: Squint/Opera, Squint/Opera

Owner’s Representative: MGAC, MGAC

Curtainwall: Lindner Group, Lindner Group

City: Baltimore

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the kickoff celebration of its 150th anniversary, Johns Hopkins University officially dedicated the new Bloomberg Student Center, its first facility built solely for student life. This landmark addition to the university's historic Homewood campus reflects the aspirations of students who for generations have sought spaces to connect, socialize, and participate in student organizations and the performing arts, and much more.