ISSN 0719-8884
Bloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Bloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates - Exterior PhotographyBloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates - Exterior PhotographyBloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairBloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates - Image 5 of 24Bloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
University, Other Facilities, Sustainability
Baltimore, United States
  • Design Architect: Bjarke Ingels Group
  • Interior Architect: Rockwell Group
  • Executive Architect: Shepley Bulfinch
  • Design Team Big: Bjarke Ingels; Leon Rost; Elizabeth McDonald; Jason Wu; Gabriel Jewell-Vitale; Lawrence-Olivier Mahadoo; Agne Rapkeviciute; Alan Maedo; Alejandro Guadarrama; Alexander Matthias Jacobson; Andres Romero Pompa; Benjamin Caldwell; Bryan Hardin; Chi Yee Corliss Ng; Chia-Yu Liu; Christopher Pin; Cynthia Wang; Deborah Campbell; Ema Bakalova; Florencia Kratsman; Frederic Lucien Engasser; Guillaume Evain; Jakub Kulisa; Jamie Maslyn Larson; Jan Leeenknegt; Jesper Kanstrup Petersen; Jialin Yuan; Josiah Poland; Juan Diego Perez; Kaoan Hengles De Lima; Ken Chongsuwat; Kevin Hai Pham; Luca McLaughlin; Margaret Tyrpa; Matthew Lau; Mengzhu Jiang; Miquel Munoz English; Oliver Charles Thomas; Prasansiri Veerasunthorn; Ryan Henriksen; Terrence Chew; Tom Lasbrey; Tony-Saba Shiber; Tore Banke; Tracy Sodder; Veronica Watson; Xi Zhang; Yen-Jung Alex Wu; Yiling Emily Chen
  • Design Team Rockwell Group: David Rockwell, FAIA; Shawn Sullivan, RA, AIA; Cody Davis; Robin Liu, RA; Shilpa Suresh; Joan Kao; Emma Peifer; Jared Crawford; Vivien Cheng; Gabriel Gallo; Andreea Gulerez; Anna Kendrick; Tobie Soumekh; Armando Mora; Dasha Barel; Furqan Jawed; Carlo Lewis; Lizette Henson-Viloria; Chang Kyu Lee; Maxwell Lent; Donna Pallotta
  • Design Team Shepley Bulfinch: Matthew Gifford, AIA; Janette Blackburn, FAIA; Chris Hillebrand, AIA; Carrie Leneweaver, AIA; Tom Frohlichstein; Ariana Baird; Denis Cassidy; Carlen Deskin; Estefania Elizarraras; Juris Flores; Margaret Gammill; Tyler Harriot; Michael Harrison; Nicholl Hubbell; Siiri Julianus; Issam Kadiwala; Akash Kotadya; Craig Lax; Anita Leung; Sherri Logue; Bruna Lopes; Vanlim Ma; Eliza Marcus; Corey Markowitz; Jennifer McCarthy; Edward McKnight; Amanda Meady; Kalyn Pavlinic; David Sanders; Greg Schwartz; Darlena Smith; Nicole Teichner; Sarah Tocci; Ian Toeg; Arianne Torres
  • Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineer: WSP
  • Structural Engineer: Knippers Helbig, Knippers Helbig
  • Exterior Envelope Consultant: Knippers Helbig, Knippers Helbig
  • Security Consultant: Thornton Tomasetti, Thornton Tomasetti
  • Acoustics / Av / It: Acentech, Acentech
  • Code Consultant: Code Red, Code Red
  • Theater Consultant: Charcoalblue, Charcoalblue
  • Elevator Consultant: Lerch Bates, Lerch Bates
  • Food Service Consultant: Ricca Design Studios, Ricca Design Studios
  • Door Hardware Consultant: Campbell-McCabe, Campbell-McCabe
  • Specification Consultant: Kalin Associates, Kalin Associates
  • Building Signage: POR, POR
  • Signage Consultant: Aston Design, Aston Design
  • Enclosure: WJE, WJE
  • Animation: Squint/Opera, Squint/Opera
  • Owner’s Representative: MGAC, MGAC
  • Curtainwall: Lindner Group, Lindner Group
  • City: Baltimore
  • Country: United States
Bloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the kickoff celebration of its 150th anniversary, Johns Hopkins University officially dedicated the new Bloomberg Student Center, its first facility built solely for student life. This landmark addition to the university's historic Homewood campus reflects the aspirations of students who for generations have sought spaces to connect, socialize, and participate in student organizations and the performing arts, and much more.

Project gallery

Cite: "Bloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates" 20 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035127/bloomberg-student-center-big-plus-rockwell-group-plus-michael-van-valkenburgh-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

