Bloomberg Student Center / BIG + Rockwell Group + Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Baltimore, United States
Architects: Bjarke Ingels Group, Rockwell GroupLandscape Architects: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates
- Area: 150000 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Laurian Ghinitoiu, Nic Lehoux
- Category: University, Other Facilities, Sustainability
- Design Architect: Bjarke Ingels Group
- Interior Architect: Rockwell Group
- Executive Architect: Shepley Bulfinch
- City: Baltimore
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. As part of the kickoff celebration of its 150th anniversary, Johns Hopkins University officially dedicated the new Bloomberg Student Center, its first facility built solely for student life. This landmark addition to the university's historic Homewood campus reflects the aspirations of students who for generations have sought spaces to connect, socialize, and participate in student organizations and the performing arts, and much more.