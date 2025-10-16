Irrawaddy Flower Garden Classroom Buildings / Simple Architecture

-
Architects: Simple Architecture
- Area: 148 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jan Glasmeier, Leo Huang, Jonathan Wiedemann, Old Doors, New Ways, Isabell, Oliver Giebels
-
Lead Architect: Jan Glasmeier
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Schools
- Partner: Help Without Frontiers Thailand, socialarchitecture e.V., SpinningTop
- Graphics: Jonathan Wiedemann (1st Project), and Yiling Kirk, Lizzy Ramm, Jonathan Weduwen (2nd Project)
- Builders (Workers): Pa Gee, Ban Yah, Cha Paw, Cha Moo, Eh Chu, Zo Eh (1st Project), and Pa Gee, Nei, Kra Paw, Zo Eh, Cha Paw (2nd Project)
- Builders (Volunteers): Elisa Bisek, Tami Forgo, Vincent Georg, Leo Huang, Büsra Küpeli, Jonathan Wiedemann (1st Project), and Linda Böhret, Yling Kirk, Julia Prudzienica, Lizzy Ramm, Leyla Scarlatella, Rungpairin Suttichote, Emma Vogel, Jonathan Weduwen, Harry Whittaker (2nd Project)
- Builder (Workshop): Students from Harrows Int. School, Bangkok (1st Project) and Students from St. Andrews Int. School, Bangkok (2nd Project)
- City: Mae Sot
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. First Classroom Project