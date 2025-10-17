Villa ai Castelli Romani / STUDIOTAMAT

•
Grottaferrata, Italy
-
Architects: STUDIOTAMAT
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Peter Molloy
-
Manufacturers: Arflex, Aromas del Campo, Artemide, Astro Lighting, Axolight, BIG – Puntozero Architetti, Beamtech, Colony Furniture, Devon & Devon, FLOS, Flaminia, Fornace Brioni, HAY, HD Surface, KNOLL – Cesca, Kos II by Astro, L'Opificio, L'Opificio - Viceversa Monet, La Pietra Compattata, Little Greene, +13
-
Lead Architects: Tommaso Amato, Matteo Soddu e Valentina Paiola
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Residential Interiors
- Project Team: Tommaso Amato, Matteo Soddu e Valentina Paiola, Silvia D’Alessandro
- Outdoor Area: 3,200 m2
- City: Grottaferrata
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. STUDIOTAMAT has reimagined a villa nestled among the rolling hills of the Castelli Romani, just steps from the historic Villa Grazioli, into a timeless modernist retreat.