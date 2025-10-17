City Dox Housing / XDGA

+ 20

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: XDGA

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CSD

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CSD

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: D2S

City: Anderlecht

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The project superposes a program of productive activities and housing; in between, on the first floor, an intermediate layer of parking acts as a "buffer zone" between the two.