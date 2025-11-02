Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes

Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes

Save

Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes - Image 2 of 25Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes - Exterior PhotographyMixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes - Image 4 of 25Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassMixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Penthouse
Bourg-en-Lavaux, Switzerland
  • Architects: Samir Alaoui Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1634
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rasmus Norlander
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ego Kiefer AG, PORTES BRODARD, VMZINC, WALO Bertschinger
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes - Image 2 of 25
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. The project layers industrial premises on the first two levels and two penthouse apartments above.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Samir Alaoui Architectes
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseSwitzerland
Cite: "Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes" 02 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035082/mixed-use-building-samir-alaoui-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags