Mixed-Use Building / Samir Alaoui Architectes

•
Bourg-en-Lavaux, Switzerland
-
Architects: Samir Alaoui Architectes
- Area: 1634 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Rasmus Norlander
-
Manufacturers: Ego Kiefer AG, PORTES BRODARD, VMZINC, WALO Bertschinger
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Penthouse
- Lead Team: Samir Alaoui
- Technical Team: Basile Immer, Nicolas Sternheim
- Design Team: Samir Alaoui Architectes
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Synaxis
- City: Bourg-en-Lavaux
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The project layers industrial premises on the first two levels and two penthouse apartments above.