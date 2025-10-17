Chazal School Renovation and Playground Transformation / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism

+ 10

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Renovation

Design Team: Multiple Architecture & Urbanism

City: Schaerbeek

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The Chazal School project in Schaerbeek stems from a dual ambition: to transform a 1970s school building into a pilot of energy efficiency, and to reimagine its playground as a green, educational landscape.