Chazal School Renovation and Playground Transformation / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism

•
Schaerbeek, Belgium
-
Architects: MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism
- Area: 1035 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Bruno Dias Ventura
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Renovation
- Design Team: Multiple Architecture & Urbanism
- City: Schaerbeek
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Chazal School project in Schaerbeek stems from a dual ambition: to transform a 1970s school building into a pilot of energy efficiency, and to reimagine its playground as a green, educational landscape.