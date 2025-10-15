Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Australia
Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture

Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMunarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture - Image 3 of 19Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture - Image 4 of 19Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture - Image 5 of 19Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture, Educational Architecture
Shepparton, Australia
  • Design Architects: Andrew Lilleyman, Jesse Judd, Howard Raggatt, Eliza Langham
  • Lead Interior Design: Andrea Watson
  • Project Architects: Tom Jones, Jessica Heald, Ray Marshall, Nigel Reichenbach
  • Bim Lead: Paul Buckley
  • Interior Design: Katherine Brown
  • Graduate Of Architecture: Stuart Webber, Matthew Austin, Alana Brunton, Nadia Poppen, Simone Chait
  • Builder: TVN On-Country
  • Landscape Consultant: Emergent Studio
  • Structural Engineers, Civil Consultant: WSP
  • Quantity Surveyor: Plancost Australia
  • Access: Jensen Hughes
  • Art Curation: Spacecraft Studio, Kaiella Arts
  • Wayfinding + Signage: Vivid Wayfinding
  • Kitchen Planning: Mack Group
  • Services Consultant: WSP
  • City: Shepparton
  • Country: Australia
Save this picture!
Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence is a world-class education, sporting, and public gathering space that honors the world's oldest living culture, located on Yorta Yorta Country, Shepparton, Victoria, Australia. A result of a genuine co-design process, the Centre's design, guided by ARM Architecture with landscape architects Emergent Studios, reflects a deep commitment to the Yorta Yorta community, with spaces thoughtfully crafted to support education, sporting activities, and the transmission of First Peoples' knowledge.

Project gallery

ARM Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureAustralia
