Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture

Architects: ARM Architecture
- Area: 1800 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Peter Bennetts, Jesse Judd
- Design Architects: Andrew Lilleyman, Jesse Judd, Howard Raggatt, Eliza Langham
- Lead Interior Design: Andrea Watson
- Project Architects: Tom Jones, Jessica Heald, Ray Marshall, Nigel Reichenbach
- Bim Lead: Paul Buckley
- Interior Design: Katherine Brown
- Graduate Of Architecture: Stuart Webber, Matthew Austin, Alana Brunton, Nadia Poppen, Simone Chait
- Builder: TVN On-Country
- Landscape Consultant: Emergent Studio
- Structural Engineers, Civil Consultant: WSP
- Quantity Surveyor: Plancost Australia
- Access: Jensen Hughes
- Art Curation: Spacecraft Studio, Kaiella Arts
- Wayfinding + Signage: Vivid Wayfinding
- Kitchen Planning: Mack Group
- Services Consultant: WSP
- City: Shepparton
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence is a world-class education, sporting, and public gathering space that honors the world's oldest living culture, located on Yorta Yorta Country, Shepparton, Victoria, Australia. A result of a genuine co-design process, the Centre's design, guided by ARM Architecture with landscape architects Emergent Studios, reflects a deep commitment to the Yorta Yorta community, with spaces thoughtfully crafted to support education, sporting activities, and the transmission of First Peoples' knowledge.