Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence / ARM Architecture

+ 14

Category: Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture, Educational Architecture

Design Architects: Andrew Lilleyman, Jesse Judd, Howard Raggatt, Eliza Langham

Lead Interior Design: Andrea Watson

Project Architects: Tom Jones, Jessica Heald, Ray Marshall, Nigel Reichenbach

Bim Lead: Paul Buckley

Interior Design: Katherine Brown

Graduate Of Architecture: Stuart Webber, Matthew Austin, Alana Brunton, Nadia Poppen, Simone Chait

Builder: TVN On-Country

Landscape Consultant: Emergent Studio

Structural Engineers, Civil Consultant: WSP

Quantity Surveyor: Plancost Australia

Access: Jensen Hughes

Art Curation: Spacecraft Studio, Kaiella Arts

Wayfinding + Signage: Vivid Wayfinding

Kitchen Planning: Mack Group

Services Consultant: WSP

City: Shepparton

Country: Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence is a world-class education, sporting, and public gathering space that honors the world's oldest living culture, located on Yorta Yorta Country, Shepparton, Victoria, Australia. A result of a genuine co-design process, the Centre's design, guided by ARM Architecture with landscape architects Emergent Studios, reflects a deep commitment to the Yorta Yorta community, with spaces thoughtfully crafted to support education, sporting activities, and the transmission of First Peoples' knowledge.