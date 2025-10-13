TuPhuong Second House / atelier huu

•
Phu Tho, Vietnam
-
Architects: atelier huu
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
-
Lead Architects: Huu Nguyen
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Huu Nguyen
- Technical Team: Ngoc Do
- City: Phu Tho
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. After the Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, the homeowner wished to return to their hometown and build a house as a gathering place for family and friends - a homecoming retreat after more than 20 years away pursuing work and life in the city.