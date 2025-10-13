TuPhuong Second House / atelier huu

+ 19

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Huu Nguyen

Technical Team: Ngoc Do

City: Phu Tho

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. After the Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, the homeowner wished to return to their hometown and build a house as a gathering place for family and friends - a homecoming retreat after more than 20 years away pursuing work and life in the city.