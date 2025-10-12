Coconut Wellness Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Category: Wellbeing, Public Architecture

Lead Team: Antonius Richard Rusli

Design Team: Corellia Rachel Favian Hidayat

City: Karimun Jawa

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Coconut Wellness Garden's mission was to create a unique yoga center that evokes feelings and experiences while adhering to the standards of equitable use. The site stands out with its serene and natural material palette, characterized by the simplicity and elegance of minimalist construction techniques. To provide users with an unforgettable tactile experience, materials that reflect the aesthetics and vibes of the island, such as reinforced in-situ rammed earth, timber, and locally sourced natural limestone, were used in unconventional ways to complement the serene beauty of the existing landscape.