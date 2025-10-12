Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Coconut Wellness Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Coconut Wellness Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Wellbeing, Public Architecture
Karimun Jawa, Indonesia
Coconut Wellness Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
© William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Coconut Wellness Garden's mission was to create a unique yoga center that evokes feelings and experiences while adhering to the standards of equitable use. The site stands out with its serene and natural material palette, characterized by the simplicity and elegance of minimalist construction techniques. To provide users with an unforgettable tactile experience, materials that reflect the aesthetics and vibes of the island, such as reinforced in-situ rammed earth, timber, and locally sourced natural limestone, were used in unconventional ways to complement the serene beauty of the existing landscape.

RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Wood, Stone

Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing, Public Architecture, Indonesia

"Coconut Wellness Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 12 Oct 2025.

