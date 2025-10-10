Timeless House / KAA DESIGN + H2

+ 40

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: H2, KAA DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 520 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Quangdam

Category: Houses

Design Team: Trân Văn Huynh, Nguyễn Đức Khánh, Nguyễn Duy Thế, Lê Tấn Phúc

Structure Consultants: Phuc Khang Co ltd

Mep & Hvac Consultants: Phuc Khang Co ltd

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a small alley of Saigon – a place that embodies the city's distinct climate and culture: sudden rains, scorching sunny days, and the constant hum of traffic day and night. At TIMELESS HOUSE, our approach was to return to nature and rawness, creating a relaxing living space where family members can connect, and where working areas remain open and filled with energy.