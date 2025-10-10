Timeless House / KAA DESIGN + H2

-
Architects: H2, KAA DESIGN
- Area: 520 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Quangdam
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a small alley of Saigon – a place that embodies the city's distinct climate and culture: sudden rains, scorching sunny days, and the constant hum of traffic day and night. At TIMELESS HOUSE, our approach was to return to nature and rawness, creating a relaxing living space where family members can connect, and where working areas remain open and filled with energy.