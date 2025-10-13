China National Convention Center Phase II / 2Portzamparc – Elizabeth de Portzamparc

-
Architects: 2Portzamparc – Elizabeth de Portzamparc
- Area: 418680 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
-
-
MEP Consultant: WSP Norge, WSP
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture
- Principal Architect: Christian de Portzamparc
- Associate Design Director: Rex Bombardelli
- Project Director: Léa Xu
- Project Manager: Lei Qiao
- Facade Project Manager: Khatir Madjidi
- Construction Project Manager: Lijiang Niu
- Client: Beijing North Star Convention and Exhibition Investment Co.;LTD
- Cooperative Design Institute In China: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design(Group) Co.,Ltd (BIAD)
- Facade Consultant: TESS
- Facade Consultants: RFR Shanghai
- Signage & Wayfinding: Hara Design Institute
- Lighting Consultants: Toryo International Lighting Design Center, Lighting Planners Associates Inc.
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by 2Portzamparc, the China National Convention Center Phase II in Beijing is a major convention facility with exhibition and reception halls to host future international conferences and summits of heads of state. The vast building is characterized by its sweeping curved shape and a facade with multiple openings, a poetic evocation of birds taking flight. Beijing is a city defined by its central axis—from the historic spine that begins at the Forbidden City to its Olympic-era northern extension. Along this line, the China National Convention Center emerges as a key point of continuity and renewal. Officially inaugurated in 2025, The China National Convention Center Phase II (hereinafter referred to as CNCC II), marks the northern culmination of this axis and serves as both a functional expansion of Phase I and a symbolic renewal.