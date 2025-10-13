China National Convention Center Phase II / 2Portzamparc – Elizabeth de Portzamparc

+ 15

Category: Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture

Principal Architect: Christian de Portzamparc

Associate Design Director: Rex Bombardelli

Project Director: Léa Xu

Project Manager: Lei Qiao

Facade Project Manager: Khatir Madjidi

Construction Project Manager: Lijiang Niu

Client: Beijing North Star Convention and Exhibition Investment Co.;LTD

Cooperative Design Institute In China: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design(Group) Co.,Ltd (BIAD)

Facade Consultant: TESS

Facade Consultants: RFR Shanghai

Signage & Wayfinding: Hara Design Institute

Lighting Consultants: Toryo International Lighting Design Center, Lighting Planners Associates Inc.

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by 2Portzamparc, the China National Convention Center Phase II in Beijing is a major convention facility with exhibition and reception halls to host future international conferences and summits of heads of state. The vast building is characterized by its sweeping curved shape and a facade with multiple openings, a poetic evocation of birds taking flight. Beijing is a city defined by its central axis—from the historic spine that begins at the Forbidden City to its Olympic-era northern extension. Along this line, the China National Convention Center emerges as a key point of continuity and renewal. Officially inaugurated in 2025, The China National Convention Center Phase II (hereinafter referred to as CNCC II), marks the northern culmination of this axis and serves as both a functional expansion of Phase I and a symbolic renewal.